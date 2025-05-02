Hulk Hogan's New Look Has Everyone Stunned

Hulk Hogan has been in the headlines of the professional wrestling world once again this week, not for anything regarding his personal life, but something potentially equally as shocking to fans. Hogan revealed in an NWO-style promo on social media he's teaming up alongside former WCW executive Eric Bischoff once again to launch the Real American Freestyle Wrestling League alongside coach Izzy Martinez. If the surprise of a new wrestling league where Hogan will serve as the commissioner wasn't enough, he turned heads with a throwback look while talking about the promotion on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

Hogan appeared to go full-New World Order throwback during the appearance after the two black-and-white promos were released on X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier in the week. During the appearance, Hogan showed off his two-toned beard and mustache combination of old. While his beard was much darker, Hogan still rocked his beach-blonde mustache. He also wore his trademark bandana and sunglasses, as well as shirt emblazoned with the words "America First, Beer Second," seemingly a nod to his support of President Trump as well as his Real American Beer brand. While Hogan has had a similar look before, including after he joined up with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall as the "third man" at Bash at the Beach in 1996, the way he looked during the "Fox & Friends" appearance had wrestling fans talking on social media.

One user posted two screengrabs of Hogan during the interview alongside the caption "Does anyone believe this is Hulk Hogan?" Another user responded and said he just dyed his beard, to which the initial fan responded "No way! His mouth and eyes are different. No way that's him." Another commenter said that they believed Hogan was attempting to relive his nWo days and said he thought WWE could use "The Hulkster" again if they could turn him back into his heel Hollywood Hogan persona.