Hulk Hogan's New Look Has Everyone Stunned
Hulk Hogan has been in the headlines of the professional wrestling world once again this week, not for anything regarding his personal life, but something potentially equally as shocking to fans. Hogan revealed in an NWO-style promo on social media he's teaming up alongside former WCW executive Eric Bischoff once again to launch the Real American Freestyle Wrestling League alongside coach Izzy Martinez. If the surprise of a new wrestling league where Hogan will serve as the commissioner wasn't enough, he turned heads with a throwback look while talking about the promotion on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."
Hogan appeared to go full-New World Order throwback during the appearance after the two black-and-white promos were released on X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier in the week. During the appearance, Hogan showed off his two-toned beard and mustache combination of old. While his beard was much darker, Hogan still rocked his beach-blonde mustache. He also wore his trademark bandana and sunglasses, as well as shirt emblazoned with the words "America First, Beer Second," seemingly a nod to his support of President Trump as well as his Real American Beer brand. While Hogan has had a similar look before, including after he joined up with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall as the "third man" at Bash at the Beach in 1996, the way he looked during the "Fox & Friends" appearance had wrestling fans talking on social media.
One user posted two screengrabs of Hogan during the interview alongside the caption "Does anyone believe this is Hulk Hogan?" Another user responded and said he just dyed his beard, to which the initial fan responded "No way! His mouth and eyes are different. No way that's him." Another commenter said that they believed Hogan was attempting to relive his nWo days and said he thought WWE could use "The Hulkster" again if they could turn him back into his heel Hollywood Hogan persona.
IWC Takes to Social Media to Talk Hogan's Look
While many fans of Hogan went to bat for him for his look, even including GIFs of "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan for emphasis, there was plenty more criticism to be found online. Fox News viewers and followers also questioned the beard in comments of the video that was initially posted by the outlet. "Did Hulk put shoe polish on his face?" was a questioned posed, and "What in the fresh hell is going on with his face?" was another.
Another X user posted, complete with another screenshot, that Hogan resembled Wooly Willy, the magnetic toy where kids could create their own facial hair designs on a cartoon face that was popular starting in the 1950s.
"Lol, did anyone else see Hulk Hogan on Fox and Friends this morning," someone else questioned on X alongside a shocked face emoji. "Omg goodness yikes. Love the Hulkster, but my dude."
"If you're a fan, then you're [used] to this look. Keep it moving," another person said, referencing the NWO Hogan of old.
As of this writing, Hogan has yet to comment about his NWO-esque look on his own X account, but the two Real American Freestyle Wrestling League promo videos are still at the top of his feed for fans to see. The league's first show is August 30 in Cleveland, Ohio, and there's no word on if Hogan will be sporting his "Real American" vibe or his NWO look for the event.
The news of Hogan's new professional wrestling league and talk of his appearance comes after recent family drama. His ex-wife, Linda Hogan, went on a social media rant last month that sparked a response from the couple's estranged daughter, Brooke Hogan, who alleged verbal and mental abuse by her family since she was a child.