Eric Bischoff: Vince McMahon Would Have Hated These Aspects Of WWE WrestleMania 41

Since Vince McMahon resigned from his several roles in WWE after being accused of sex trafficking and assault, the company has chosen to operate their weekly shows and Premium Live Events much differently. Under the vision of WWE CCO Triple H, President Nick Khan and TKO, fans have seen a massive increase in product integration as well as cross-promotional partnerships with brands like TNA. Last month, both business strategies were heavily featured during WrestleMania 41, but according to former WCW executive Eric Bischoff, McMahon would've despised the amount of new aspects presented throughout WWE's biggest show of the year.

"My perception, and what I've been told about Vince would suggest to me that he hated the Joe Henry spot ... I think that the sponsorship, the mentions would be a distraction for Vince. That was obviously a thing for him and this is a guy who goes nuts when he sneezes in public because it represents to him a lack of self-control and discipline. So for a guy who's wired that way, to then see as much commercialization and product placement within his show that he hated, probably drove him batshit crazy." He said on "83 Weeks."

Bischoff also noted that Travis Scott's interruption during the main event match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship would've likely been another creative decision that would never be approved under McMahon's supervision.

