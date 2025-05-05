Ex-WWE Star Who's Wrestled One Match In Three Years Reportedly Backstage At GCW Event

If the history of pro wrestling tells anyone anything, it's that the cases of wrestlers leaving professional wrestling and staying out are fewer and far between. No one perhaps exemplifies this more than CM Punk, who appeared done with wrestling, only to return in 2021, leading to runs from him in both AEW and WWE. Now, another notable wrestling name appears ready to return to the ring following a several year layoff, though he's likely not seeking the same heights as Punk.

Fightful Select reports ACH, also known as former WWE star Jordan Myles, was backstage at GCW Crazy Scary Spooky Hilarious this past Saturday. It seems he wasn't just there to visit, with those backstage expecting ACH to compete in a pre-show match. It's unclear if that pre-show match took place, as no results for a match involving ACH appear in the results for the event.

One of the most high profile indie stars of the late 2000s and 2010s, ACH initially received recognition for his four year stint in Ring of Honor and his tours of New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he frequently competed in the annual Best of the Super Juniors tournament. He signed with WWE in late 2018, and was initially pushed strongly, winning the 2019 NXT Breakout Tournament. By the end of the year, he was released following a controversial incident where WWE released a t-shirt for ACH that many, including himself, deemed racist, causing a falling out between him and the promotion.

Though he initially worked steadily on the indies after his WWE release, ACH all but disappeared from wrestling after September 2022, wrestling only one match since in July 2024. He had been scheduled to wrestle a match in Las Vegas earlier this year, but was ultimately pulled from the card.