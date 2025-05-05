Freddie Prinze Jr. Explains Why Gunther Snapped, Impetus For WWE Backlash Match

Aside from losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso, it's fair to assume no one saw Gunther's current creative direction coming. Most would've thought that Gunther would've immediately re-entered the World Heavyweight Championship scene, or at least attempted to do so by going after a new rival. Instead, Gunther has spent the weeks following Mania choking out Pat McAfee, getting suspended, and getting booked to face McAfee at Backlash, in a match that almost came out of nowhere.

On a recent edition of "Wrestling With Freddie," actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. admitted he too was a bit confused by what WWE was doing with Gunther. But the more the "Wing Commander" star thought about the angle, and other potential options Gunther had coming out of his loss to Uso, the more Prinze believes that Gunther snapping and facing off with McAfee was the right course to take.

"When Gunther lost, it was kind of like 'Oh s**t, what's going to happen with Gunther?'" Prinze Jr. said. "Because it makes him look weak to lose the title. Obviously, the stronger, better man won [in] Jey Uso. Jey looks great. Gunther puts him over...So Gunther loses that match, which weakens his character. To have him just demand a rematch would be weird. To have him have to work his way back up would be weakening the character even more.

"So what could you do with him? Maybe you do something so out of f*****g character that he loses it when he's getting criticized or even ridiculed by the commentary crew, and he goes out and he f*****g assaults somebody, physically assaults two different people, and f*****g loses his s**t."

