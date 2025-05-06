Former ROH Six-Man Tag Champs Reportedly Gone From AEW

Following a string of releases by WWE, rival promotion AEW has also let go of two stars, The Righteous' Dutch and Vincent.

"PWInsider" has reported that the two stars, who have featured in AEW and ROH, were let go by Tony Khan's promotion last week. The duo, who had been a constant fixture in the Sinclair Broadcast Group era of ROH, debuted in AEW in 2023 after first appearing at the Supercard of Honor in 2023. They primarily wrestled in "AEW Collision" in AEW, but were featured more prominently on ROH on Honor Club. The Righteous had previously held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship during their first spell with ROH.

Their last match in the AEW universe came last month when they teamed with Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese to defeat Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Angelico, and Serpentico in an eight-man tag team match in ROH. That was, incidentally, their first match in ROH since December when they lost the Ring Of Honor ROH World Tag Team Championship Double Bullrope match against Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes at Final Battle.

EJ Nduka, who also wrestled on ROH, recently confirmed reports of his exit from AEW, and took a veiled dig at Tony Khan following his exit. Earlier this year, several stars left AEW, which included the likes of Malakai Black, Miro, Rey Fenix, and Ricky Starks, with all four joining WWE. A report in March claimed that many more stars could leave the promotion once their contracts expire, with three names featuring in the list, including Zak Knight, Nick Comoroto, and Abadon, while Saraya, too, left when her deal expired.