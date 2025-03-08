Report: Contracts Of Multiple AEW Stars Set To Expire Soon

Like any deep roster, cuts must be made. While devastating for those whose contracts aren't renewed, it's still part of the business. Following the recent releases of former AEW stars Ricky Starks (now known in "WWE NXT" as Ricky Saints), Malakai Black, "Legit" Leyla Hirsch, Miro, and Rey Fenix (although no official confirmation has been made on whether he remains under contract—despite his profile being removed from the active roster page earlier this week) three more stars have or will soon face the likelihood of not having their contracts renewed when their deals expire. According to this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," AEW and ROH stars Abadon, Zak Knight, and Nick Comoroto will not have their contracts re-signed. According to the reports, these are the only three names mentioned in this report.

Abadon, the "Living Dead Girl" of AEW, appeared in the company on March 4, 2020, wrestling against Hikaru Shida on "AEW Dark." Three months later, in June, she was signed. For their most recent matches, Abadon wrestled for AEW's sister company, ROH, in singles competition. Throughout their career, they have challenged for the AEW TBS, AEW Women's World, ROH Women's World Television, and ROH Women's World Championships. Although unsuccessful in their challenges, Abadon proved why they were the best contender for those titles at the time.

Next is the former Nightmare Family/Q. T. Marshall's Factory stableman, Comoroto. He made his first appearance in October 2020 after being released from WWE. Comoroto has been out of action since August 2024 due to hip resurfacing surgery. He is still in recovery from the surgery. His last match was a loss to Lee Johnson on "ROH TV," which aired on August 11, 2024. It's currently unknown when the contracts for Abadon and Comoroto will expire.

Knight, the brother of former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya, made several appearances in AEW to support his sister. In December 2023, Knight began wrestling for AEW and ROH until his contract expired this month. His final match was a dark match against Auron West during an episode taping of the June 5, 2024, edition of "AEW Dynamite."