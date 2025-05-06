AEW's Jeff Jarrett Says It's Not The Same With Recently Returned WWE Star

On the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 41, Rusev made his triumphant return after having been released from the company in 2020 and competing in AEW for the last four years. Although Rusev has kept many aspects of his persona the same, he's no longer carrying the Bulgarian flag or representing the country on screen, with the only similar theme from his initial WWE run being the return of his finishing move, the Accolade. That said, according to AEW star Jeff Jarrett on "My World," there's one key feature absent from Rusev's presentation that is essential to his character.

"Me and Miro got along great, I'll say, did it look lesser than without Lana? ... the package without Lana, it's not the package, he's not a talker, she is a talker. She's a heat magnet, I just thought the package was not fully there." Jarrett also feels that most of the WWE Universe would agree Rusev reached his peak in the wrestling business when he was accompanied by Lana, also known as CJ Perry, and feels that his character is not complete without her.

Outside of wrestling, Rusev and Lana decided to tie the knot in 2016, but after seven years of marriage, the couple would unfortunately split up after drifting apart. However, six months later Rusev and Lana began to work on their relationship, and just this past March the two would renew their wedding vows. Although Rusev will be wrestling full-time for WWE going forward, it remains to be seen if Lana will rejoin the company in the near future, with reports suggesting she might have signed a WWE Legends deal.

