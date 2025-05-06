Backstage Update On Recent WWE Signings, AAA Deal

WWE caused a bit of a stir on Monday when reports emerged that the promotion had reached deals with several AAA luchadors, including AAA Mega Champion Alberto Del Rio. The stir was less about new talents being brought into WWE, however, and more concern given past accusations against Del Rio regarding domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as the troubled history between another signing, La Hiedra, and NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer talked about the signings, and clarified that, for now, most if not all the signings were to keep them in AAA only, not to bring them to WWE. He also gave more insight into the motives of WWE locking down these talents.

"So these signings are for the Mexico market," Meltzer said. "It's not like Alberto's going to show up on 'Raw' or 'SmackDown,' although Vikingo may, or at least on 'NXT' I would expect. But that's the basics...this is not an extension of their AAA contracts. This is new, these are new deals. And more people are expected to sign new deals, these are the only ones thus far that have been executed.

"And I mean, it makes sense, in the sense of WWE, and I don't want to use the word paranoid, it's the wrong word. But WWE is very guarded to make sure that they don't fall into the situation that AEW fell in when they put Stephanie Vaquer on Forbidden Door while WWE had the opportunity to then snag her and bring her in. And AEW did as well...so they don't want to expose someone on this, particularly on the Los Angeles show. I think anybody who's on the Los Angeles show, they want a WWE contract with them to make sure that AEW doesn't sign them."

