Backstage Report On Talent Expected For AEW Grand Slam: Mexico Dynamite

There's still more than a month to go, but the week of "AEW Grand Slam Mexico" is beginning to take shape. Last night on "CMLL Informa," CMLL announced three big matches for the rest of "Grand Slam Week," including Thunder Rosa vs. La Jarochita for FantasticaMania two days after "Grand Slam," and Angel de Oro and Niebla Roja vs. Cru and Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada the night before "Grand Slam." And while it may be a bit longer before fans find out what's on "Grand Slam" itself, they can expect that there will be at least two names even bigger than the ones already announced.

On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer was discussing the announced matches for "Grand Slam" week when he revealed that two AEW stars were more than likely going to be part of "Grand Slam" proper.

"The expectation is that there's going to be a big match involving Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega," Meltzer said. "Not against each other, but on that show, because that's what...those are the two guys that I think the fans at Arena Mexico are looking forward to seeing the most."

Of course, Meltzer's reporting was already seen as a sure thing by most fans, as Ospreay and Omega were prominently featured on the initial "Grand Slam" poster, along with fellow AEW stars Hologram and Komander and CMLL luchadors Mistico and Mascara Dorada. Ospreay in particular has made no secret about how excited he is to work Arena Mexico, allowing him to join a select list of talents who have worked there, the Tokyo Dome, Wembley Stadium, and Madison Square Garden, while also citing Dorada and Mistico as potential opponents.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription