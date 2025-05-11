What Does It Mean When A Wrestler Is Over?

Like many other industries, professional wrestling has its own jargon that's understood by those who follow it closely but may fly over the heads of the unfamiliar. The difference with wrestling is that the vocabulary is larger than most other industries, and many of the terms were originally meant to disguise their true meaning as a way to maintain kayfabe.

One phrase commonly used in wrestling is to describe a performer as "over." It doesn't mean that the wrestler is finished, as it might in casual conversation. Instead, being over as a wrestler means that you have a consistent connection with the audience.

This doesn't mean surface level popularity, though. To be truly over, a large segment of fans need to have an emotional connection to the wrestler, usually resulting in eruptions of cheers and applause whenever they first appear on a given night. Whether positive or negative, the only thing that matters is if the audience cares when a wrestler shows up.

Exact definitions of who is and isn't over will likely vary from person to person, as it's such a subjective call to make. However, there are some wrestlers who become undeniably over, and had or will continue to have a strong connection with wrestling fans through their entire lives.