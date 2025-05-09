Major Update On Injured AEW Star Skye Blue Announced On Live Collision

There has been much speculation as to when AEW star Skye Blue would be making her official return to television, but we now have an answer to that question.

Following the match between longtime friends and rivals Kris Statlander and Willow Statlander on Thursday's edition of "AEW Collision", Blue announced in a video that she would be making her long awaited return to AEW next week as part of the "Beach Break" special in her hometown of Chicago. Blue could be seen posing as part of a montage that also included a number of moments of her performing various moves in the ring including her signature Code Blue finisher and Dragon Sleeper submission hold, powerbombs, and superkicks before a graphic flashed at the end to confirm her arrival.

"Next week, Beach Break. AEW is back in Chicago and so am I," Blue said. "I'm back, and I'm a violent little thing."

Blue has been sidelined with an injury throughout the second half of 2024 and early 2025, having suffered a broken ankle in a match against Hikaru Shida on the July 20, 2024 episode of "Collision" that caused the match to be brought to a halt. It had previously emerged in February that Blue had been close to making a return, but had not yet been medically cleared.