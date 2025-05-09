Update On Ticket Sales For Major AEW Shows

Beyond Double or Nothing, All Elite Wrestling looks ahead to a summer filled with domestic and international shows, including "AEW Grand Slam Mexico," All In Texas, and Forbidden Door. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on the ticket sales surrounding these events as well as the television tapings preceding Forbidden Door.

"AEW Grand Slam Mexico" will mark AEW's first event to be held in the country of Mexico, with Arena Mexico as the host venue. The June 18 TV special is said to be close to if not sold out already. AEW stars Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega are expected to partake in the event in addition to a number of talents from CMLL.

Regarding AEW All In Texas, which emanates from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on July 12, 14,201 tickets have reportedly been sold so far. There, the winners of the Women's and Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournaments will vie for the AEW Women's and AEW World Championships, respectively. Those titles are currently held by Toni Storm and Jon Moxley.

In August, AEW will return to the United Kingdom for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" as well as the cross-promotional Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The tandem "Dynamite" and "Collision" tapings on August 20 have reportedly reached 4,765 ticket sales. The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland will serve as the venue, with a maximum capacity of about 9,000 for a television set-up. Meanwhile, Forbidden Door at London's O2 Arena on August 24 has produced 11,623 ticket sales so far. According to WON, All In and Forbidden Door 2025 are on track to be the third and fourth largest gates in AEW history, behind only the 2023 and 2024 All In PPVs in London's Wembley Stadium.