WWE's Karrion Kross Posts Video With References To Recently Released AEW Tag Team

With their cult-like aesthetic, AEW/ROH stars Vincent and Dutch, collectively known as the Righteous, were some of the most recent names let go from Tony Khan's promotions. For someone who knows a thing or two on how to run and participate in salvation-like stables, like the Rabbit Tribe in Lucha Underground or The Final Testament in WWE, Karrion Kross has his eyes on the recently released stars. In a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), a calculating Kross flashes a small grin as he listens to the Righteous' old theme song. Snapping his fingers to the eerie beat, Kross teases his signature "Tick tock" catchphrase before concluding the recording.

The Righteous built their following while part of the Sinclair Broadcast Group era of ROH. Before the big transition of ownership, Vincent and Dutch, along with their former stableman Bateman, captured the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships. For Vincent, the title carries significance to his in-ring career as he was the inaugural and four-time holder of that belt. A fixture from time to time on "AEW Collision," they still were primarily used in ROH before their departure.

As for Kross, he sparked massive buzz for his rant on the night two episode of "WrestleMania Recap" on Sunday, April 20. Refusing to play it safe, Kross vented over his resentment toward AJ Styles, despite interfering in his match earlier that evening, and with WWE as a whole. At the end of his promo, he referred himself to his old wrestling name, Killer Kross. This is Kross' second run in WWE, as his first tenure only lasted a year from 2020-2021.