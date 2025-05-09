Report: Absent WWE Star In Town For SmackDown

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen on TV since WWE Elimination Chamber, but that could soon change. A report from PWInsider Elite revealed that Bliss is expected at tonight's "WWE SmackDown" in Dayton, Ohio. While not entirely confirmed that Bliss is scheduled for the show, it seems likely given her presence.

Bliss returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble in February, building to her participation in the Women's Elimination Chamber match a month later. However, after being eliminated from the Chamber match, Bliss has been absent. Rumors have since emerged suggesting Bliss was intended to be revealed as a member of the Wyatt Sicks, but the injury to Bo Dallas delayed the story development.

Dallas (AKA Uncle Howdy) and the rest of the Wyatt Sicks have been absent since December, long before Bliss made her return. There aren't many details on the extent of Dallas' injury, but the faction's last match saw them lose to The Miz and The Final Testament — a group that no longer exists after the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were released.

Prior to her return earlier this year, Bliss had been on a hiatus from wrestling, with her last WWE appearance taking place in January 2023. Shortly after her time off began, Bliss revealed that she'd been diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent successful treatment. She later gave birth to a daughter with husband Ryan Cabrera in late 2024.

Along with a possible appearance from Bliss, tonight's "SmackDown" is set to include a segment involving Randy Orton and John Cena ahead of their match at WWE Backlash this weekend. Additionally, tonight's show will feature Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax, as well as a tag match pitting cousins Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa against LA Knight and Damian Priest.