AEW's Taz Recalls Last Time He Saw ECW Legend Sabu, FTW Champs Photo

It's a tough time for many former ECW stars, as former ECW World Champion Sabu passed away unexpectedly this past weekend at the age of 60. On Monday, "Busted Open Radio" became a place for ECW alumni to talk about the good times with their fallen colleague, with former ECW stars and "Busted Open" hosts Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray leading the charge. So it was no surprise when AEW commentator Taz, one of Sabu's greatest rivals, stopped in to reminisce as well.

Eventually, Taz began to recall the last time he saw Sabu, which was in Las Vegas for AEW Double or Nothing weekend in 2023, where Sabu served as an enforcer in a match between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho. Taz said the encounter was filled with many laughs between himself and Sabu, followed by a particularly special moment between them and several AEW stars, all of whom had something in common with Taz and Sabu.

"We took a photo, it was myself, Brian Cage, Hook, Sabu," Taz said. "Ricky Starks was in the building, but he couldn't come take a photo. The photo was all the FTW Champions. I wanted that photo. But at the time, Jack Perry wasn't the FTW Champion, so it was just us. Starks was doing some interview, so he couldn't do it. And Sabu was, like, so gracious to take the picture.

"And he thought it was all awesome to do that. At the time, I thought he hated being the FTW Champion in the 90s, when Paul put it on him. But he actually thought it was cool. And that made me feel good, in my own little crazy mind, about the FTW belt. But yes, that's the last time I, unfortunately, saw him."

