Booker T Weighs In On Recent WWE Departures: 'This Isn't New'

Booker T has discussed WWE's recent releases and explained why he's surprised about the narrative around it.

WWE let go of many stars post WrestleMania 41, which drew criticism from fans. Booker T, though, has a different view, explaining how it's been a common occurrence.

"I've been a part of WWE now, you know, for a very, very long time, and every year, especially after WrestleMania,there's a list [that] comes out [and] guys get cut. This is not something that's brand new or anything like that. It's just, you know, so touchy now just because social media picks it up, and they talk about it, and it seems like it's something that's a rarity," he began on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "Do you want to be on that list? Of course not. But this is a business, and that's one thing that you better always keep in the back of your head, that you might be getting let go sooner or later. I'm going to tell you right now, I've been planning to get that note for about 20 years."

He advised the young stars in WWE to prepare for the cut so that they're ready to move on to the next thing.

"When it happens [to him], I'm going to say, 'Man, I appreciate everything y'all have done,' and I'm going to move on. I'm going to continue doing what I've been doing over here and prepare and preparing for [being released], more important than anything,'" he added.

While he understands the bitterness of those who have been released, he believes that being let go is a possibility in any job.