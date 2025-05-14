Bully Ray Names Aspect Sabu Would Have Hated About WWE Raw Tribute

Sabu, who passed away recently, was openly critical of various aspects of WWE, and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes the ECW legend would have disliked a particular element of their tribute to him on "WWE Raw."

On a recent edition of "Busted Open," Ray revealed a conversation he had with AEW star Chris Jericho, who complained that WWE's use of Sabu's full name would have not gone down well with the late star.

"I hope Jericho does not get made at me for this, but I'm gonna pull back the curtain a little bit. When WWE put up the whole thing last night about 'in memory of' and it said Terrance Brunk, Jericho texted me and he said, 'Sabu would've hated this. He would've never have appreciated it.' And I understand what Chris is talking about just knowing Sabu, whether it was the use of the name Terry, [Sabu saying] 'that's not who I am,' or 'now you put me over [now] that I'm dead.'"

WWE's tribute to Sabu featured a monologue by commentator Michael Cole, who recognized his hardcore style of wrestling, while fellow commentator Pat McAfee also praised him and the sacrifices he made in the ring to entertain the audience. The monologue ended with an in memoriam display of Sabu where his full name, Terrance Brunk, was mentioned. In his four decades in the pro wrestling business, the late star predominantly went by the name Sabu, during his legendary run in ECW and later in WWE as well, and never used his full name in the pro wrestling business.

With the death of kayfabe, WWE has often used the real names of performers, be it at Hall of Fame ceremonies or while paying tribute to those who have passed away.