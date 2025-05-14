Nic Nemeth Discusses Real-Life Issues WWE Has At Its Disposal In This Storyline

Since Becky Lynch returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41, the fan reaction to her, especially online, has been different. Long a beloved figure with most wrestling fans, Lynch has become sort of a pariah, with some fans even going as far as to call her "Becky Hogan," believing she is backstage politicking, holding other wrestlers down, or taking spots away, similar to how Hulk Hogan supposedly did so during his heyday.

For her part, Lynch seems reluctant to embrace the nickname, having pushed back against the Hogan comparisons and even going as far to call the WWE Hall of Famer a "scummy person." TNA's Nic Nemeth, however, believes Lynch and WWE should steer into the skid more, as he revealed on Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio."

"I like, much like I said with the Punk-Seth stuff, when there's reality to go into," Nemeth said. "When there's different layers of knowing where friendships go, knowing where pieces are, and knowing you can go with something better. It was always something artificial like 'I'm back! I'm the person who main events WrestleMania. And none of this...you guys don't matter.'

"Now you have the pieces of her leaning into, like, the Hogan treatment, to where she's like 'Yeah, I'm holding everybody down. What are you going to do about it? I'm holding everybody down. I'm calling the shots, because I'm the big name. I make the big bucks. You guys are on minimum wage here. Good luck with everything.' So I really like when there's...it doesn't have to be like just an internet piece or a meme, when people are saying things, and you can lean into it, and whether it hurts your ego or you love it and base yourself off of it, we needed something different than just 'Big Time Becks.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription