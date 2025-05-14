John Cena Adds First WWE Raw After Pivotal 2025 PLE To Retirement Tour

John Cena wasn't featured on this week's "WWE Raw," and he isn't advertised for any of the show's taping in the next few weeks. However, the company has revealed that Cena will appear live at the June 9 "Raw" taping in Phoenix, Arizona.

That will take place right after this year's WWE Money in the Bank, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 7 in Los Angeles, California. It's not yet clear what Cena will be doing on that show or if he'll be appearing at all, though he is featured on the poster.

Each year, the event features men's and women's ladder matches, with the winner gaining a world title match contract they can use at a moment's notice. Whoever wins the men's match will likely serve as a challenger to Cena, though they could also theoretically choose to go after the World Heavyweight Championship.

Other wrestlers advertised for the "Raw" after Money in the Bank include Cena's fellow champions Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, and the New Day. GUNTHER and Rhea Ripley are also set to make appearances, along with a wide range of others that have yet to be announced.

Although Cena isn't scheduled for "Raw" until next month, he will appear again before that. The champion is set for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, where he'll reportedly wrestle R-Truth. Additionally, Cena is scheduled for the following "WWE SmackDown" on May 30, and the company could always add him onto the docket for any other upcoming events. Currently in the final year of his in-ring career, Cena is working a limited number of dates through the end of 2025.