WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Explains Impact Sabu's Death Had On Him

A few days removed, the wrestling world is still reeling from the unexpected death of Sabu, the legendary ECW star who pioneered both hardcore and high flying wrestling back in the 1990s. Earlier in the week, many former ECW stars made appearances on "Busted Open Radio," sharing memories of Sabu's career and their time with him. But his death has been felt outside of the ECW bubble, including from the likes of Booker T.

On the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker admitted that Sabu's death took an unexpected toll on him.

"I had a bad day, I had a rough day yesterday," Booker said. "I'm serious man. I didn't...I didn't realize I was going to take it that hard, you know what I mean? But I swear man, I could not motivate yesterday at all. I couldn't get out of bed, I couldn't get going really, thinking about the passing of Sabu."

Though he didn't work with him in ECW, Booker did encounter Sabu in both Japan and WCW, and recalled meeting Sabu for the first time in 1992, while he and his brother, Stevie Ray, were touring Japan. The WWE Hall of Famer praised Sabu both as a performer and person.

"I always had nothing but good times when I was around Sabu," Booker said. "He was always quite, he was always in the zone. He always went out there and performed at his highest level, and did what he did best. He was an innovator...he really was an innovator. People, right now, still to this day, copy Sabu's style and his in-ring performances. So man, I just really want to say Rest in Peace Sabu, and condolences to his family. He had a hell of a career man, he will definitely be missed."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription