Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Laughs Off Social Media Trolling About Her Figure

Mandy Rose is several years removed from wrestling, but she somehow never seems to be too far away from the business. The former NXT Women's Champion and Toxic Attraction leader has commented on everything from Hulk Hogan to the rise of Jey Uso to Tiffany Stratton to a potential in-ring return over the years, and it was the latter subject that led to a less than flattering interaction between Rose and a fan recently.

Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, Rose posted a minute and a half teaser of her doing some wrestling training with a friend, seemingly testing the waters to see how her wrestling skills had held up after several years of not wrestling. While that normally would've been the story, that changed when a user responded to the video trolling Rose by posting a gif of a woman looking at a pregnancy test, appearing to make a comment about Rose's figure.

Let me not say what i'm thinking pic.twitter.com/EkZD2iDxDc — Young PVPI (@Hector_Juliann) May 13, 2025

Logging back onto X this morning, Rose wasted no time with a response.

"Lmaooo wow...when you think twitter hate can't get any worse," Rose tweeted. "It was bulking season bro."

For those more interested in Rose's wrestling related video, the footage showed her practicing her form on a running knee attack, locking up, performing a belly to back waist toss, a bodyslam, and even attempting an Angel's Wings, though she would ultimately forgo hitting the move on her training partner. More footage of Rose's wrestling training can be found on her account, linked in the tweet. Whether or not it's a sign of Rose considering an in-ring return remains to be seen.