AEW's Will Ospreay To WWE Talent: 'On Our Worst Day, We Smoke All Of You Guys'

AEW's Will Ospreay hasn't been shy in recent weeks in stating how he feels about AEW's in-ring quality compared to WWE. Though he was respectful to AEW's rival promotion, the Men's Owen Hart Cup finalist made clear in an interview that he considered AEW to be the better promotion when it came to bell to bell wrestling, prompting praise from former WWE star Bishop Dyer in how he handled the question.

In an interview with "YoJoshMartinez," Ospreay was given another opportunity to prop up AEW against WWE when a fan asked what would be the difference between AEW All In and WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which is rumored to be running the same day as All In. Again attempting to be as respectful as possible, Ospreay was even more adamant about AEW offering a better pro wrestling product than WWE did.

"We smoke them in every field of wrestling," Ospreay said. "Like...oh man, we're just better. I respect them. I respect every single one of them there. They're all vets. They all know what they're doing. They're great at their job, they understand getting people on their feet. But we are so much more of the better wrestling company than them. Like, our guys smoke them every single days of the week. They've got good guys like GUNTHER. They've got great guys like Orton. They've got good guys like Chad Gable. I respect all of them. But on our worst day, we smoke all of you guys."

Ospreay will have another chance to prove that on "AEW Dynamite," where he teams with fellow Owen Hart Cup finalist "Hangman" Adam Page to take on Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family.

