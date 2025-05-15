Toni Storm Gets AEW Women's Title PPV Challenger Via Dynamite Eliminator Four-Way

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is no longer undefeated in title eliminator matches after her fatal four-way bout against Mina Shirakawa, who made her debut as an official member of the AEW roster, Skye Blue, who had her first match in 10 months after returning from serious injury, and new NJPW STRONG Women's Champion AZM. It was Shirakawa who got the pin on Storm on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" after countering a roll-up by Storm for one of her own, scoring the win.

Shirakawa went right after AZM to start off the match, picking up where they left off at NJPW's Resurgence pay-per-view over the weekend, where AZM pinned Shirakawa to win Mercedes Mones' title. Blue and Storm fought outside of the ring to start off. At one point, Storm and Shirakawa went face-to-face in the ring and were friendly, but were both kicked in the back by their opponents. Shirakawa wouldn't be so friendly the next time, and decked Storm in the face. Blue had a big spot where she jumped from the top rope to take out the other women below, showing she hadn't missed a beat despite her months on the shelf with a broken fibula. Storm almost got the victory with a Storm Zero on AZM, but Shirakawa broke up the pin. Storm rolled her up, but Shirakawa countered and rolled up the champion for the win.

Storm had just competed in a title eliminator match last week on "Dynamite" and submitted Penelope Ford for the win. Commentary noted that Storm was 12-0 in her career in eliminator matches until Wednesday night. As Shirakawa and Storm stared each other down in the ring, a graphic declaring their title match at Double or Nothing appeared on the tron, confirming their title match for next Sunday.