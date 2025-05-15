The Tragic Side Of Sabu's Real Life

The wrestling world lost Terrence Brunk, better known as Sabu over the weekend. Initially reported to be 60-years-old at the time of his death, Sabu was revealed by court documents to be 61. The cause of death is still not known.

Sabu's legacy in wrestling is one written in blood, barbed wire, and fire. The ultraviolent style he championed ultimately took a toll on his body. Despite wrestling in every promotion from WWE to WCW to ECW to NJPW and beyond, Sabu's life was marked with tragedy and hardship. Even his retirement match, controversial as it was at the time, was marked by controversy when it was later revealed that he might not have been as medically able to compete as fans initially thought.

Much like his uncle, "The Sheik" Ed Farhat, Sabu's body was racked with pain through most of his career. The bridge between Sheik's hardcore innovations and today's regularly extreme style, Sabu was one of the true innovators of the professional wrestling business, essentially sacrificing his own body to push the wrestling business into new frontiers.