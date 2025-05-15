Tommy Dreamer Highlights 'Interesting' Promo Method From Becky Lynch On WWE Raw

Becky Lynch is on a heel run after her return at WrestleMania 41, where she took out Bayley to get on the card alongside Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Lynch then turned on Valkyria and attempted to take the title from her at Backlash, but failed to secure the gold. The following night on "WWE Raw," Lynch let loose on the audience for how she felt like they treated her before she took her hiatus. "Busted Open After Dark" host Tommy Dreamer called Lynch's promo method "interesting," but said he loved it. He said it was everything you'd want from Lynch for people not to like her, while addressing what has been said about her.

"Becky is out there to say, 'Hey, women. I'm coming after you and everybody's who is saying I'm pretty much holding people back, now you're really in for it,'" he said. "It was very, very interesting and a very, very cool way to go about it without actually saying it or calling people out or just heeling on the crowd. So, it was interesting and unique and what Becky did was why she is 'The Man,' because she went out there, she addressed her haters the best way that she could and also garnered heat."

Dreamer compared Lynch's promo to the likes of "Ravishing" Rick Rude and Eddie Guerrero. He said we question why we boo them, because people like Lynch have everything that you want, but it's because of what she does in the ring and in her promos that consistently get heat.

"It's like, double great job, because when you're getting heat out there and you're feeling it and they continue to boo you, that's the beauty of this business," he said.

