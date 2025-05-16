Tommy Dreamer Says This WWE NXT Star Set Pulled Himself 'Away From The Pack'

Myles Borne sent waves through the wrestling world when he unexpectedly won a 25 Man Battle Royal to secure a shot at Oba Femi's NXT Championship at Battleground. Opening up on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT", Borne got candid about the win and his experience as someone living with hearing loss before successfully defending his Number One Contendership against Ethan Page.

"I think the most important thing about Myles Borne last night was that he pulled himself away from the pack in the sense of 'I'm not this Randy Orton clone. I'm Myles Borne,'" said Tommy Dreamer while discussing the promo on "Busted Open Radio". "He was so open and honest with his fans."

Dreamer further emphasized just how much Borne was able to separate himself from other stars on the "NXT" roster this past Tuesday with his promo through his ability to create a connection with fans who have disabilities of their own, and recalled thinking of Borne as a breakout star during the early integrations between TNA Wrestling and "NXT".

"I thought his promo was beautiful, from the heart, and it was great. I know it worked because when Ethan Page interrupted, when the fans started 'He can't hear you', I was just like 'Yes! That's a shirt!' Just like John Cena can't see you or you can't see me, that's a shirt for him. In the ring, he's got it all."

Borne officially signed with WWE in March 2022, and became a member of No Quarter Catch Crew on the September 12, 2023 episode of "NXT" when he betrayed his teammates Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen during a Six Man Tag Team Match.

