Tommy Dreamer Thinks These WWE Stars Are Too Focused On What's In Front Of Them

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer is one who likes to have all his angles covered, both in the ring and real-life. On "Busted Open After Dark," Dreamer revealed that he specifically prefers to keep his back up against a wall and his head on a swivel in order to prevent anyone from creeping up behind him. Looking ahead at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Dreamer suggests that CM Punk and Jey Uso do the same.

"Punk and Jey are so focused straight on with what's in front of them, they're not worried about the guy who's behind him," Dreamer said, "and it's always Sami [Zayn]. Sami can be that sneaky. I don't want it to be Sami because I love him as a babyface, but then I'm also thinking, God, he may be great as a heel because he has talked about what he wants, and he wants that [world] title too. So it's a two pronged attack.

"I always say if you want to do television, everybody should want to be your world champion. Not everyone can fight for your world title, but everyone should want to be the best, and if you're not, you're involved in a personal feud. So this has the stirrings up of everything."

For the May 24 edition of WWE SNME, Punk and Sami Zayn will join forces to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, who recently came together through the former's business relationship with Paul Heyman. Meanwhile, Jey Uso will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul, with GUNTHER and Rollins both waiting in the wings. In assessing their ongoing story, though, Dreamer ultimately foresees Zayn turning on Punk and Uso, his current allies, and potentially siding with the trio of Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman instead.

