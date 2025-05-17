Jeff Cobb (Now Known As JC Mateo) Wins Impromptu WWE Debut Vs. LA Knight On SmackDown

Just days after making his WWE debut by attacking LA Knight at Backlash, Jeff Cobb -– now known as JC Mateo -– had his debut match.

During the opening segment of "WWE SmackDown," he was in the ring with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu when he was attacked by Knight. Later in the night, he was ringside with Fatu as Sikoa defeated Jimmy Uso and Rey Fénix to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Following the match, Knight blindsided the Bloodline. Aldis made an impromptu match between Mateo and Knight.

The two were pretty evenly matched until Mateo did his signature standing moonsault. Knight sent him into the ropes and delivered a running knee and a springboard crossbody to take out Fatu and Sikoa. Once Knight returned to the ring, Mateo hit his finishing move, Tour of the Islands, for his first win.