Tony Schiavone Says This AEW Star Is Like A 'Modern-Day' Sabu

One week ago, the wrestling world said goodbye to former ECW World Champion Sabu, who fans also knew as the "Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac." Still, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone believes that the spirit of Sabu is living on, especially through former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

"You mentioned Darby Allin. I'm sure that Sabu had a profound impact on his career," Schiavone said on "What Happened When," "because Darby is almost kind of like the modern-day Sabu in many ways. But also, you mentioned tables. Tables, with wrestling fans these days, are the pinnacle of a hardcore match. If someone drags out a table and they don't use it, wrestling fans boo. Wrestling fans chant 'Table! Table! Table!' because that's what they want to see. You have to thank Sabu for that."

Like Sabu, Allin isn't afraid to take risks in the ring. Most notably, Allin crashed through a pane of glass during a tornado tag match at AEW Revolution in 2024. Additionally, Allin has swung and hung upside down from his ankles and intentionally crashed into a car. According to AEW CEO Tony Khan, Allin once pitched the idea of getting himself hit by a vehicle as well. Currently, Allin is taking a major risk outside of the ring as he continues to climb the lofty Mount Everest.

Weeks before his death, Sabu wrestled in a No Ropes Barbed Wire Match against ex-AEW star Joey Janela at GCW's Spring Break 9 event, with the ECW legend emerging victorious. The circumstances surrounding it, however, remain a controversial topic of conversation.

