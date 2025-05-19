WWE Hall Of Famer X-Pac Comments On Wrestling Future, Possibility Of One Last Match

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac's in-ring career has all but ended, but some fans of his have desired to see him return to the ring, which he has now addressed.

The veteran star recently spoke to "The Ariel Helwani Show" about his recent appearance on TNA Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view, and opened up about possibly getting into the ring once again

"Pretty good, man. I mean, I'm beat up. I got, you know, torn pec, two torn biceps, like a bunch of stuff, but I feel great. I walk around like, you know ... got a little bit of arthritis here and there, but I have no right to feel as good as I do Ariel, for all the, you know, damage I did to myself," he said. "I could do it [one more match.] Let's just put it that way. But it had to be the right, you know, something special, like some kind of a pay-per-view event or, you know, something big. But I'm fine with just showing up and do something like that [TNA appearance] every now and then. I don't really have the itch really bad like a lot of people get."

X-Pac last wrestled in 2022, when he appeared in GCW's Joey Janela's Spring Break 6, wrestling Joey Janela in a near 20-minute match. His last match in WWE — the promotion where he made a name for himself — came way back in 2002. He has, though, made occasional appearances at various WWE events over the last few years.