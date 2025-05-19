Nic Nemeth Outlines Alternative To R-Truth Table Spot At WWE Backlash 2025 Presser

Earlier this month, at the presser following WWE Backlash, John Cena had a confrontation with R-Truth that ended with Cena putting Truth through a table. The hosts of "Busted Open Radio" have been largely critical of the angle, and on a recent episode of the radio show, former WWE star Nic Nemeth shared his idea for how he'd book the segment leading to another Cena-Truth match.

"Wouldn't it be cool if Cena stood up — he could talk however he wants, like a robot [or] whatever the deal is — and just got up and just pushed [Truth] backwards, and it caved in ... the wall with the WWE logo on it and [it] fell over and [Cena] just walked away?" Nemeth asked.

According to Nemeth, the big issue with the angle was that it went from feeling like a "real" confrontation to a wrestling storyline when Cena pulled out the Attitude Adjustment. It was the type of decision Vince McMahon would have made, and it took Nemeth out of the moment. He believes his idea would've offered a greater level of realism and made the storyline easier to buy into.

Bully Ray also wasn't a fan of the spot, believing that the impact on the table was too light and they didn't create enough sympathy for Truth. He suggested more of a back-and-forth conversation before Cena got physical, and he wished it would've taken place on one of the company's TV shows.

Cena and Truth will wrestle this weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. As of now, it's set as a non-title match, and the card is also scheduled to include a World Heavyweight Championship defense, a steel cage match, and a tag bout.