First Trailer Released For Documentary On Sabu's Last Match Produced By Rob Van Dam

Just over a week after his sad passing, the teaser trailer of Sabu's documentary has dropped, which is set to showcase the late star's incredible career, specifically his last match.

The teaser video of the documentary, which is about Sabu's final pro wrestling match against Joey Janela, was posted on YouTube. The documentary was filmed and directed by Joe Clarke and presented by Sabu's friend and former colleague, Rob Van Dam.

"SABU is an intimate documentary that follows the enigmatic career of professional wrestler Sabu as he seeks closure in his storied life—a final match. From his tumultuous upbringing under the influence of The Sheik to the electrifying days of ECW, Sabu reflects on his evolution as a performer and the extreme style that defined his legacy. The film captures the highs and lows of his journey, including personal challenges, injuries, and the emotional turmoil that shaped him both inside and outside the ring," said the video's description.

Following Sabu's passing, Clarke revealed on social media that he had been filming Sabu for a year for a documentary, and that they were scheduled to film the final scene just a week before his death. Clarke also expressed pride in being able to share Sabu's story with the world.

Sabu's final match, which brought the curtain down on a career that spanned four decades, took place on April 18 against Janela, where the late star emerged victorious. However, all was not well ahead of Sabu's match, with Janela claiming that the ECW legend was not in great shape, which a later report corroborated.