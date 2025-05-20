WWE Legend Shawn Michaels Says This Star Has Been 'Mrs. NXT' The Last Several Months

As he gets ready to shepherd "NXT" into their Battleground PLE this weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is in the midst of another eventful year at the head of the "NXT" brand. While that makes things easier for Michaels when it comes to booking, it does make it a bit harder when someone asks him who the MVP's of "NXT" are.

Still, HBK soldiered ahead and gave his best answers when he was asked who were Mr. and Mrs. NXT by Brad Gilmore of "Reality of Wrestling." And at least when it came to the women's division, Michaels didn't have to think too long.

"Well in the last couple of months, I think it have to be Stephanie Vaquer from the women's side, our NXT Women's Champion," Michaels said. "She has just taken, again, the entire world by storm. I mean, she's somebody that already had an international name, but I think once she got on to 'NXT' programming, the entire world, the entire globe and her popularity has just skyrocketed."

Michaels didn't have a clear cut answer for the "NXT" men's division, though he was at least able to nail it down to two potential candidates.

"I think it's a toss-up on our men's side," Michaels said. "I think they would probably argue about it, but I think Trick Williams and Oba Femi are two guys...again, Trick has unlimited charisma, but Oba also has a mystique and an aura about him. They're two very different individuals, but they're both guys who are easily superstars that people are going to be 'Raw' and 'SmackDown' superstars in the very near future, I'm sure."

