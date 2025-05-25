Whatever Happened To WWE Diva Dawn Marie?

Despite not being treated like fierce in-ring competitors like the women of WWE today following the Women's Revolution of 2015, the Divas of the early 2000s were glamorous women who acted in oft-scandalous storylines and competed in infamous bra and panties matches. One of these women was Dawn Marie, whose real name is Dawn Marie Psaltis, a brunette beauty who got her start in ECW back in 1998 alongside Lance Storm, all thanks to Bubba Ray Dudley, who recommended her to Paul Heyman.

When ECW went under, Dawn Marie managed her then-fiancé, fellow ECW talent Simon Diamond, on the independent circuit. That's where she also began to train as an in-ring competitor. In April 2002, she agreed to a deal with the then-WWF. She debuted the following month as Vince McMahon's legal assistant. WWE is where she had her most memorable feud, against fellow Diva Torrie Wilson, which involved Dawn Marie seducing and marrying Wilson's father, Al, all in the name of blackmailing Torrie. Their feud culminated in a "Stepmother versus Stepdaughter" match at the 2003 Royal Rumble, where Wilson defeated her "evil stepmother."

Throughout her time in WWE, she would compete in various matches that were popular at the time, including catfights and bra and panties matches, which often included another Diva as the special guest referee. Dawn Marie never earned any titles during her time with WWE, when the Women's Championship was still being used before the introduction of the Divas butterfly belt championship.

Dawn Marie left WWE in July 2005. She was released from her contract while on maternity leave, which led to her suing the company. She had reportedly been told her job was safe while out following the birth of her son. In November 2007, Powerslam Magazine in the UK revealed that Dawn Marie and WWE settled the lawsuit out of court, though the details were not disclosed.