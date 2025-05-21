Eric Bischoff Chimes In On Feud Between WWE NXT Star Je'Von Evans, AEW's Ricochet

Earlier this month, AEW's Ricochet and WWE wrestler Je'Von Evans took a few shots at one another on social media, with a seemingly in-character joke from Ricochet resulting in a heated clash of words. Evans went on to delete his posts, but Ricochet's are still online. Speaking on "83 Weeks," former wrestling executive Eric Bischoff explained why he believes the public spat was a bad look for both men.

"It's childish, and noisy garbage," Bischoff said. "Ricochet's no saint in this scenario, either. I've seen some of the stuff he's posted — it makes him look bad, it makes the company look bad. It's so low-level."

Bischoff admitted that he can buy into "edgy" insults or humor, but he believes it has to reach a certain level, and the argument between Evans and Ricochet felt to him like high schoolers bickering. As part of the exchange, Evans referred to AEW co-owner Tony Khan as a "crackhead."

"I'm the last guy who would ever accuse a billionaire of being a crackhead," Bischoff continued. "Get out a freaking calculator, kid. Push all the buttons you can, and when you run out of buttons, go get another calculator, because that's how much money you're going to be spending on legal fees if he decides to sue your ass for defamation."

It's been a few weeks, so the online confrontation has cooled down, and there's been no word about any legal repercussions on behalf of Khan. Both wrestlers have remained active on TV in the aftermath, with Ricochet defeating Zach Gowen on last week's "AEW Dynamite" while Evans was on the losing end of a Triple Threat during last night's "WWE NXT."

