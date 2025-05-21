Eric Bischoff Weighs In On WWE Champ John Cena's Recent Vince McMahon Remarks

No matter how much backlash he gets, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has made it clear that he still has a close bond with disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. It was a sentiment he conveyed again just prior to WrestleMania 41, where Cena declared that he still "loved" McMahon, who continues to face allegations of sex trafficking and abuse, and didn't care what anyone thought.

To the surprise of few, many didn't take Cena's remarks well. Eric Bischoff did, however, and on "83 Weeks," the Real American Freestyle Wrestling executive took the time to defend Cena's admiration for McMahon, and chastise those critical of Cena's viewpoint.

"I thought that was a very thoughtful...and honest response, and it's one that I think should be applauded," Bischoff said. "Whether it's the wrestling bubble or just society as a whole...it's always been this way I'm sure, but man, over the last couple of years, it's gotten so intense...people feel so entitled to immediately cast judgment, like they're in charge of s**t. Who are these people that feel that they can judge or should judge? It becomes their mission to judge a comment from John Cena, which is innocuous in my opinion. He wasn't defending Vince, he was defending himself for his friendship.

"And you can acknowledge that somebody did something wrong. You can acknowledge that someone did something bad. But who made you judge? You can decide not to associate with someone that you feel did something wrong, or something evil, whatever you want to call it. It's your choice, and you can certainly make it. But when you start judging people and their intent, and their heart...because you feel you have some knowledge or righteous platform to pass that judgement on someone, get away. It's b******t. I admire John. He's consistent."

