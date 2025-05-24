WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Explains One Of Hulk Hogan's Biggest Faults

Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan are once again back in business together with the launch of their freestyle wrestling company, Real American Freestyle. The pair worked closely together in WCW when Bischoff was an executive, leading to the creation of the New World Order. The pair have known each other for years, back when Hogan started in Bischoff's company in 1994. Bischoff was recently asked about Hogan following the news of their partnership on Konnan's "Keepin' it 100" podcast and he spoke about what he perceived as one of his friend's major flaws.

"One of his big flaws [is] he's been loyal to a fault," Bischoff said. "He's been burned by some of the people absolutely the closest to him. It's got nothing to do with me or WCW, but I'm pretty well aware of how vulnerable he has been throughout his life, because he's loyal to a fault. We could all of us retire four times over with the money that been appropriated by [Hogan.]"

When asked by Konnan about Hogan's past comments, including a racist rant "The Hulkster" went on that was revealed to the public back in July 2015, Bischoff noted that Hogan was always going to have haters. Hogan has also come under fire for his political views and support of President Donald Trump. Fans have voiced their dislike of Hogan so loudly, he was booed out of the building during the "WWE Raw" Netflix premiere in Los Angeles.

"There is nothing he can say right now that's going to change the mind of the people that feel the need to stand up and say 'No,'" he said.

