Why AEW's Jeff Jarrett Says WWE's Pat McAfee Should Keep His Shirt On

WWE's Backlash premium live event in May wasn't the company's best-received event they've put on in recent memory. On an episode of his "My World" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW talent Jeff Jarrett explained that his step-son, Kody, was one of those fans who weren't feeling Backlash. Jarrett said while he had to work during the PLE, he was able to catch one thing that Kody showed him – Pat McAfee's chest after suffering a series of chops from GUNTHER during their match. While "Double J" couldn't offer the retired punter-turned ESPN star and "WWE Raw" commentator any notes on the match, he did have some words of advice.

"I just gotta say, brother, Pat, I love you, man, and I think you are super, super talented," he said. "But, no tan, no muscle tone, keep that shirt on. Let's just keep that shirt on."

McAfee versus GUNTHER was one of the less-anticipated matches on the Backlash card. The match was set up following "The Ring General's" World Heavyweight Championship loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. On the "Raw" after 'Mania, GUNTHER got in the face of Michael Cole, enraged at the fact Cole was on Uso's side for the match rather than remaining unbiased. McAfee came to his friend's defense, and GUNTHER choked him out.

The pair squared off in an official match at Backlash following a brief suspension for "The Ring General." GUNTHER choked out McAfee once again and got the victory. Following the match, McAfee returned to the "Raw" commentary desk, and GUNTHER challenged the winner of Uso versus Logan Paul following their match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

