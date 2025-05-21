Backstage News On Two WWE SmackDown Talents Receiving Tons Of Praise Internally

Two "WWE SmackDown" stars are reportedly receiving high praise backstage for their efforts, especially over WrestleMania season. According to PWInsider Elite, many WWE talents and others backstage have been "marveling at the toughness" of Damian Priest, and Chelsea Green has also received praise for her willingness to go above-and-beyond outside of the ring.

According to the outlet, Priest has been praised in the locker room for how tough he's been, despite being banged up, through his feud with Drew McIntyre. The pair faced off at WrestleMania 41 in a Sin City Street Fight where McIntyre came out on top with a Claymore. The pair will face each other once again at Saturday Night's Main Event in a steel cage match.

PWIE also reported that Green has a positive reputation backstage for her willingness to jump in for media responsibilities, as well as other events such as community outreach and fan engagement. She received praise for her work during WrestleMania weekend, despite not having a match on the card when she was Women's United States Champion at the time. A source told the outlet that they would compare Green to The Miz, who is a consistently great ambassador for WWE. Green said in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet that she wants to be known as the female Miz, citing his work ethic and real-life balance.

Green was awarded with the honor of becoming the inaugural Women's United States Champion when she won the belt at Saturday Night's Main Event back in December. She lost her gold to Zelina Vega on a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown." There are currently no women's matches booked for the upcoming edition of SNME.