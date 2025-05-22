WINC Watchlist: WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

One of the interesting things you realize when you look through the history of "Saturday Night's Main Event" is just how many of the biggest and best-remembered "SNME" matches end on disqualifications, count-outs or otherwise indecisive finishes. This was free TV, after all, and WWE (WWF at the time) wanted people to pay for the pay-per-views, where the real match would presumably happen, so at least one of our inclusions here having a non-finish was largely unavoidable. And even the "largely" part gets removed when you factor in the early careers of Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart.

Hart and Michaels first stepped into the ring as opponents in 1989, but it would be almost two years before either would score a decisive victory over the other. That's because the storied rivalry between the two men began in the tag team division, where both The Hart Foundation (Hart and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart) and The Rockers (Michaels and Marty Jannetty) were chasing the tag titles held by Demolition. After the first Rockers vs. Hart Foundation match on "WWF Prime Time Wrestling" ended in a no contest, the two teams hit the house show circuit for the rest of 1989, wrestling match after match, all ending in time limit draws. In January 1990, Hart and Michaels wrestled their first-ever singles match on "WWF Wrestling Challenge"; that match ended in a double DQ, so the teams wrestled four more matches, all of which also ended in a double DQ. The last of those, and the only one that made TV, was on the 4/28/90 "SNME," and it really sums up the entire vibe.

For one thing, you can just tell these guys have been working together for months at this point. Everything is clean, every move is crisp, and they're working at a speed that would eventually help revolutionize both the company and the industry as a whole. They're also two babyface tag teams, and the match has almost a modern, "fight forever" feel at points, where it seems as though the crowd doesn't want either team to win or lose so much as they just want them to keep wrestling. That plays into the heat that Demolition gets when they arrive ringside to scout the competition and ultimately ruin the party — I love that they don't interfere immediately and that it takes an altercation with both teams over the course of the rest of the match to get them to jump in and start a massive brawl.It's the kind of angle that makes everyone look good, and you know you've done something right when a double DQ finish fires the crowd up instead of taking the wind out of their sails. Maybe you could compare it to the Hardys, the Dudleys, and Edge & Christian in 2000 and 2001; to me, it strangely feels more like the Shield vs. the Wyatt Family feud in early 2014, when the audience didn't care about anyone's alignment and just wanted to see the two sides fight until they couldn't fight anymore.

If you want to watch some really good tag team wrestling with a finish that'll have you wanting to watch more really good tag team wrestling, you could do a lot worse than this. And while the tag title reign that never was, the boyhood dream that came true, and the Montreal Screwjob are all still in the future, this match is still a must-see if you're a Bret vs. Shawn completist — especially the pre-match backstage promos, in which you have to wonder how much Michaels' ears perked up when Jannetty entreated the Hart Foundation to "get ready for a broken heart."

Written by Miles Schneiderman