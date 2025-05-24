WWE Saturday Night's Main Event May 2025 Full & Final Card

Following "WWE SmackDown," WWE's takeover of Tampa will continue with Saturday Night's Main Event 39, also emanating from the Yuengling Center. This edition of SNME boasts a four match card, only one of which involves a championship.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso has been bombarded with potential challengers after claiming the title at WrestleMania 41. His next one will be Logan Paul, a former United States Champion looking to secure his first world title in WWE. In recent weeks, Paul has laid out Uso on multiple occasions, including the go-home episode of "WWE Raw" in which the "Main Event" star defeated Bron Breakker by disqualification in non-title competition. The winner of Uso vs. Paul will go on to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against "The Ring General" GUNTHER on July 9.

Elsewhere at SNME, Breakker will be in tag team action alongside his new ally Seth Rollins (and manager Paul Heyman likely accompanying them). Standing on the other side will be the duo of Sami Zayn and CM Punk. Last month, Breakker beat down Zayn so bad that the referee called for their one-on-one match to stop. After that, Breakker and Rollins attempted to double team Punk, prompting Zayn and Uso to even the odds on Punk's side. At WrestleMania 41, Heyman turned his back on Punk and Roman Reigns to forge a business relationship with Rollins instead.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will also compete at SNME. In his case, his non-title match opponent is R-Truth, who has long hailed Cena as his "childhood hero." Unfortunately for Truth, his hero sent him crashing through a table at the WWE Backlash press conference. With this in mind, Truth now aims to "beat [Cena] back to his senses."

Finally, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will meet in a WrestleMania 41 rematch. Initially, McIntyre defeated Priest in a Sin City Street Fight. As they continued to fight in the weeks after, though, WWE called for them to meet once again inside a Steel Cage at SNME.