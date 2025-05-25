Alexa Bliss Couldn't Stand Becky Lynch After This Stinging Exchange
While Becky Lynch was evolving into a main event talent and building "The Man" character in 2018, there's no doubt that she was one of the most entertaining stars on social media, often using several platforms to elevate her current feuds and create conflict with fellow co-workers. That said, things got a little too personal between Lynch and Alexa Bliss seven years ago, specifically after "The Goddess" sustained a concussion.
Heading into Survivor Series 2018, Lynch was the "SmackDown" Women's Champion and was set to engage in brand warfare with "Raw" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a non-title bout. Weeks before the match, Lynch and Rousey met on "WWE SmackDown" in a heated promo segment, but "The Man" would make headlines when she took a shot at Bliss while targeting the former UFC Women's Champion. Lynch claimed that she didn't "come to cosplay or talk about a reality show," which was met by a sour response from Bliss on Twitter, now known as X.
Yep , I cosplay 😜 #StillBeatYaTho #JustSayin ✌🏻
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 31, 2018
Lynch and Bliss' exchange only continued to escalate via a Twitter war, with Lynch making additional comments about Bliss then-recent injury. "You should cosplay as a waterboy because of all the time you spend on the sidelines," she wrote.
Just a few months later, Lynch would engage with another WWE star online, who not only was annoyed with her behavior on Twitter, but also with how she treated Bliss during her recovery.
Ember Moon (Aka Athena) Called Out Lynch For Comments About Bliss
Following her victory over Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35, Lynch was supposedly expected to enter a feud with former WWE star Ember Moon, now known as "forever" Ring Of Honor Women's Champion Athena. After a "SmackDown" promo exchange, however, their dispute would naturally continue on social media, with Lynch poking fun at Moon on Twitter for feeling down about being moved to the blue brand and leaving Bliss on "WWE Raw," advising Moon to "save those tears for when I slap the head off you." Moon would respond by laughing at the idea that Lynch would even have the opportunity.
Hah. Stop acting like I would allow that to happen.
— Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) April 17, 2019
Per usual, Lynch would take things a step further, as she not only retaliated to Moon's comments, but once again mentioned Bliss' injury, saying "I'm going to hit you that hard, Alexa will go out injured again." Moon would seemingly take Lynch's secondary comments more personally, as her next response felt less like an attempt to enhance a feud.
"It's one thing to make idle threats as the glorified internet troll you are, but you mocking a near career ending injury is proving you are a bully," Moon wrote. "You are just scum that needs to be taken down a notch. I'll happily oblige."
Geez "Man"
It's one thing to make idle threats as the glorified internet troll you are, but you mocking a near career ending injury is proving you are a bully. You are just scum that needs to be taken down a notch. I'll happily oblige.
— Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) April 18, 2019
Since then, Lynch will occasionally return to being a troll on social media, but she no longer engages in Twitter wars very often, and instead will use various platforms to tease fans about making a surprise appearance when she's been out of action.