Alexa Bliss Couldn't Stand Becky Lynch After This Stinging Exchange

While Becky Lynch was evolving into a main event talent and building "The Man" character in 2018, there's no doubt that she was one of the most entertaining stars on social media, often using several platforms to elevate her current feuds and create conflict with fellow co-workers. That said, things got a little too personal between Lynch and Alexa Bliss seven years ago, specifically after "The Goddess" sustained a concussion.

Heading into Survivor Series 2018, Lynch was the "SmackDown" Women's Champion and was set to engage in brand warfare with "Raw" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a non-title bout. Weeks before the match, Lynch and Rousey met on "WWE SmackDown" in a heated promo segment, but "The Man" would make headlines when she took a shot at Bliss while targeting the former UFC Women's Champion. Lynch claimed that she didn't "come to cosplay or talk about a reality show," which was met by a sour response from Bliss on Twitter, now known as X.

Lynch and Bliss' exchange only continued to escalate via a Twitter war, with Lynch making additional comments about Bliss then-recent injury. "You should cosplay as a waterboy because of all the time you spend on the sidelines," she wrote.

Just a few months later, Lynch would engage with another WWE star online, who not only was annoyed with her behavior on Twitter, but also with how she treated Bliss during her recovery.