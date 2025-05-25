Will Ospreay Addresses AEW Fans Who May Have 'Drifted' Away

Just like the yearly seasons, fans of professional wrestling often come and go. While appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Will Ospreay addressed how he might win back fans who had particularly veered off of AEW programming.

"I feel like the people that may have drifted off are some of the ones that always keep us in their peripheral [vision]," Ospreay said. "If we can at least do something that grabs their attention, whether it is like myself and Hangman, whether it's flamethrowers from Darby Allin, whether it's the blood, the guts, the gore, whether it's the quality of women's matches that we're putting on. The whole thing about us is consistency. And as long as we are all on the same page and are working as a cohesive unit, as a team, I think that comes in time.

"... If you wanted me to go out there and just allow me to dictate my thoughts and tell them all right now," he continued, "we're as good as what we've ever been. We have got the right guys and girls all behind us, and with your support, we can get this back. We can ensure to people that the AEW is one of the best professional wrestling companies in the world."

One of the slogans attached to AEW centers on it being "where the best wrestle." To many, Ospreay himself is considered one of the best, especially given the number of critically acclaimed, five-star performances he's put on in the ring. Currently, "The Aerial Assassin" is en route to AEW Double or Nothing, where he will face off with "Hangman" Adam Page in the final of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament. The winner of this clash will then go on to AEW All In and challenge for the AEW World Championship, which is held by Jon Moxley.

Back by CEO Tony Khan, All Elite Wrestling launched in 2019. In comparison, the industry leader, WWE, has roots that trace all the way back to the 1950s.