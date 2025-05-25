Bully Ray Says This Star Is The Face Of AEW, For Him

While some believe Will Ospreay could be the one to dethrone AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, others believe it could be the imminently-returning Darby Allin. Either way, the man who does it will then have the added responsibility of leading All Elite Wrestling. On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed whether he'd prefer Allin or Ospreay as the face of AEW.

"It's Will Ospreay," Ray said. "Will has stature, that's first of all. Darby doesn't have the same stature. Darby paints up, so he almost looks like a comic book [character] or a cosplayer. Will talked about the way he dresses, relatable dress. The number one thing, the passion in Will's voice, the tone in his voice.

"You want to hear the most profound thing that I can say about Will Ospreay? Will Ospreay would have survived in ECW, and that's why he should fly the flag for AEW. There have been so many people who thought they could have survived in ECW. It was my pleasure to tell them to their face you would have gotten eaten up and spit out alive day one. Will would have survived in ECW, I'm talking ECW '93 to '98, OG ECW, real deal ECW."

Ray has been a long-time fan of Ospreay's high-flying, fast-paced in-ring style, but it wasn't until Ospreay cut an impassioned promo ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 that "The Aerial Assassin" cemented Ray as a fan of his microphone abilities as well. Since then, Ray asserts that Ospreay has exponentially grown his connection with the fans, with Ospreay himself noting that AEW producer Jerry Lynn has helped him in that aspect. Should Ospreay defeat "Hangman" Adam Page in the Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament finals, he will challenge for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.