WWE Reportedly Holds Mandatory Educational Meeting On Latest Medical Treatments

Ahead of WWE's takeover in Tampa, Florida, which included WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and "WWE NXT" Battleground, the company reportedly held a meeting in which talents were required to attend virtually via Zoom.

According to PWI Elite, the mandatory meeting informed talents about various medical techniques, such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapy. The Zoom discussion was said to be educational, with WWE neither condoning or denying the usage of the mentioned treatments.

Amidst the discussions, talents reportedly learned about aspects of the treatments that had already been supported by evidence as well as those that do not have enough scientific data to back them up. With this stream of information, WWE hoped to help its talents make more of an educational decision should they decide to explore similar treatments for their bodies.

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapy are both forms of regenerative medicine, which aims to restore or replace issues, organs, or cells that have been damaged by injury, age, disease, or other issues. A number of wrestlers have sought out stem cell treatment, with many crediting it with improving their health and/or extending the life of their in-ring careers.

In the case of AEW's MVP, the treatment alleviated the pain in his knee. For WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, stem cell therapy resulted in pain-free knees, ankles, and shoulders. While out with a knee injury last year, former WWE star Shotzi explored the technique for a long-time pain she had been suffering in her back.