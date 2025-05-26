Health Update On Drew McIntyre And Chelsea Green Following WWE SNME

As part of an eventful weekend in the world of professional wrestling, the latest edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event has come and gone once again. Sadly, not everyone made it through the show unscathed, with Dave Meltzer providing an update on the status of two WWE wrestlers in particular during "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"Drew [McIntyre] is pretty damn banged up," Meltzer said. "This was his blow-off, essentially. He got the ConChairTo. I don't know how long he's gonna be out but it's very clear it'll be for awhile. His neck was hurting. He really got hurt when he took that chokeslam at Backlash and hit his head on the floor."

WWE Backlash took place earlier this month, with McIntyre facing Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, and Damian Priest in a United States Championship Fatal Four-Way. During the match, McIntyre took Priest's South of Heaven finisher onto some tables outside the ring, but his head hit the ground. Though he was obviously cleared to perform in the Steel Cage match on Saturday, it seems WWE now intends to give McIntyre time to rest and heal up. In addition to that, there was an injury that occured during Saturday's show.

"Chelsea Green broke her nose," Meltzer continued. "It was a clean break, so it's not bad and I think she's gonna stay on television, from what I gather. But she got that from [the] 619 from Zelina Vega."

Meltzer felt that the Women's United States Championship match wasn't a necessary addition to the show, and he believes it was added to avoid criticism for the card not including a women's match. Because of the match's last-minute addition, Meltzer stated that the show's pacing felt "frantic."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.