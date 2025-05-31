Eric Bischoff Praises Production Of WWE SNME

Ever since WWE revived "Saturday Night's Main Event," reactions to the NBC special have been mixed. While some aspects of the show, such as its pacing, have been criticized, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has offered strong praise for one aspect of Saturday's show: the production.

Bischoff recently appeared on a post-show reaction livestream to broadcast his thoughts. In the beginning portion of his hour-long review, Bischoff complimented the show's production, and specifically mentioned Jesse Ventura, who returned to participate in the pre-show and the Steel Cage match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre.

"Just hearing Jesse's voice — and I know people already criticizing him and some people are really putting it over," Bischoff started. "I love hearing Jesse's voice. I almost don't give a damn what he says. It's just Jesse "The Body" Ventura, and it's like coming back home and smelling homemade chocolate chip cookies."

Bischoff's admiration of Ventura was mostly situated in nostalgia, as Bischoff credited Ventura's evocative presence as a large benefit to his "fandom" and aspects of WWE's demographic. Bischoff's production praises continued to be mainly rooted in sentimentality as he continued his review.

"The graphics, the open of the show with the old black and white TV," Bischoff continued. "It actually, to me, has more of a 70s vibe than an 80s vibe, but that's, just — I love it. It works for me."