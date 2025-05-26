Eric Bischoff Explains WWE's WrestleMania Venue Switch

The talk of the WWE world last week was the decision to move WrestleMania 42 out of New Orleans, Louisiana in 2026 to reportedly bring "The Showcase of the Immortals" back to Las Vegas, Nevada for the second year in a row after the success of April's event. WWE and The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation issued a joint statement about the move, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque posted a video to social media to announce New Orleans will host Money in the Bank 2026 instead, with a WrestleMania to be announced later in the city. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on the move on a recent episode of "83 Weeks."

"That crowd in Vegas is different every three days," Bischoff explained. "They come in on Thursday. They go home on Sunday... Then we start it all over again with an entirely new population of human beings [who] may or may not have been there the year before. So, yeah, I know why they did it... It should be pretty obvious. Money drives every decision any publicly held company makes. It's all about maximizing return on investment and profit margins."

A report last week from PWInsider Elite explained that fans can expect more major WWE events to emanate from Sin City. WWE previously announced that WrestleMania 41 was "the most successful and highest-grossing in company history" with a combined 124,693 fans in attendance over both nights of the event. WWE also said that the event was the most-watched WrestleMania in history, as well as the highest-grossing 'Mania in terms of merchandise.

As of this writing, the new location for WrestleMania 42 has yet to be revealed, despite the rampant rumors of WWE heading back to Vegas.

