Eric Bischoff Shares Outlook WWE Potentially Running Evolution 2 PLE

WWE is bringing back the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view after a seven-year gap, and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is excited about the event's return.

The first Evolution aired back in 2018, and the second edition of the event will take place on July 13, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia, a day after Saturday Night's Main Event. On his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff was asked about the return of Evolution and discussed whether the event would be a success.

"I like the idea. I hope it works," said Bischoff. "I think it will work — and one of the reasons I think it will work is simply because even seven years ago, as you pointed out, yeah, they had a great women's roster. [It] Wasn't that deep. Now you've got a roster of really great talent, and it's pretty deep. So that gives you the opportunity to tell stories and mix and match and not feel redundant, if there's going to be more of these coming up. So, I think it's a great idea. There's a lot of great women out there, the audience is hungry for women's wrestling, and the appetite is there. Why not serve it up?"

Several of WWE's women stars have advocated for the return of the Evolution PLE to WWE programming, with the likes of Bayley and Natalya recently speaking about its importance to women's wrestling, and they seem to have gotten their wish.

Evolution is one of many events that WWE has lined up for the next few months, with the aforementioned Saturday Night's Main Event also taking place in Atlanta over the same weekend. Evolution, incidentally, will take place on the same day as AEW's All In pay-per-view. But before those shows, WWE and AAA's Worlds Collide will take place on June 7, the same day as the Money in the Bank PLE. Following that will be Night of Champions on June 28 in Saudi Arabia, and then Evolution.