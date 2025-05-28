Backstage Update On AEW Talent Banged Up After Double Or Nothing 2025

This past weekend, AEW Double Or Nothing featured Anarchy In The Arena, a Stretcher Match, and several contests that were both long and physically demanding, resulting in a large portion of the roster being banged up following the show.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, multiple stars who competed at Double Or Nothing are waiting on clearance from on-site medical, with the list of talent needing to be evaluated being the most extensive it's been in long time. Sapp explained that both Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks were injured following Anarchy In The Arena, with there being backstage anxiety about Nick, who many were concerned had suffered a concussion. That said, there is no official confirmation of the diagnosis at the time of writing.

Many fans were also worried for Will Ospreay and Jamie Hayter, who both competed in physical Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final matches. Thankfully, both competitors seem to be healthy, with it being confirmed that Ospreay was travelling to "AEW Dynamite" tonight in El Paso, Texas and Hayter telling Fightful that she was totally fine after her match with Mercedes Mone.

So far, AEW has only announced one match for "Dynamite" this evening, as Josh Alexander is set to enter battle with Brody King in the 4-Way Qualifier of the AEW International Championship tournament. Sapp also mentioned that as wrestlers continue to receive clearance from medical, AEW is expected to announce additional matches for tonight's show. "Hangman" Adam Page is scheduled to appear on "Dynamite" following his victory over Ospreay in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final, while Mone and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will meet face-to-face live.